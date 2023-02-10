Skybound's Richard Mercado Is Coming Out Perfect From Scholastic Richard Mercado has sold the rights to his first YA graphic novel, Coming Out Perfect, for six figures to David Saylor and Emily Nguyen at Scholastic/Graphix.

Richard Mercado, production artist at Skybound Entertainment, and creator of No Boyfriends Since Birth, has sold the rights to his first YA graphic novel, Coming Out Perfect, for six figures to David Saylor and Emily Nguyen at Scholastic/Graphix. Coming Out Perfect is, about a teenage boy who, after a failed attempt to come out to his parents, resolves to become "the perfect gay kid" by running for student council with the popular gay kid, Raymond.

Mercado is from the Philippines, currently based in Savannah, Georgia and graduated BFA Information Design in Ateneo de Manila University in 2017 and won the Loyola Schools Award for the Arts for Illustration. He also graduated MFA in Sequential Art at Savannah College of Art and Design. He has previously published NANG MAINLOVE AKO SA ISANG SAKRISTAN (THAT TIME I FELL IN LOVE WITH AN ALTAR BOY) with Silaw Publishing and is currently one of the top webcomics under Penlab. He has also worked with Harper Collins, Penguin Random House, Farshore UK, CNN Philippines, New Naratif, Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin, and TEAM Magazine. He has also exhibited in Shortbox Comics Fair (2022), Small Press Expo (2022), and Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan's Tinker Tales (2017).

Publication of Coming Out Perfect is scheduled for the autumn of 2025 with a sequel to follow in the spring of 2027. Richard Mercado's agent Alice Sutherland-Hawes at ASH Literary did the six-figure deal for world rights.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.