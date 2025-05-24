Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Afterlight, Slasher Royale

Slasher Royale #1 in Afterlight Comics' November 2025 Solicits

Joseph Oliveira and Dominic Racho's Slasher Royale #1 launches in Afterlight Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Joseph Oliveira and Dominic Racho's Slasher Royale #1 launches in Afterlight Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations (it takes a while to get to the US from the UK these days) as well as new issues of The Last Days Of Us Forsaken and The Passenger Of the U-997.

SLASHER ROYALE #1 (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

JUN250984

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Dominic Racho (CA) Marco Fontanili

In 1995, a young boy named Charlie Bowers witnessed the death of his father by a notorious serial killer known as The Cable Man. Years later the Cable Man was captured and sentenced to life in a remote high-security prison. The visions of Charlie's father's death haunt him on a daily basis and he thinks of nothing but avenging his death. Now, we follow a much older Charlie as a rookie prison guard in an attempt to get closer to his father's killer.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

LAST DAYS OF US FORSAKEN #2 (OF 6) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

JUN250982

(W) Sebastian Suarez (A) Richard Ortiz (CA) Francisco Paronzini

Vida Gedmintas and the Order of the Golden Lance race through the shadowed alleys of London, hunting those who would summon Abaddon, the Angel of Death. But the deeper she digs, the more dangerous the truth becomes. Meanwhile, the London Vampire Covenant watches with patient, predatory interest. Their kind has long existed in the shadows, but now, whispers of the coming darkness stir old rivalries-and secret alliances. The storm is coming, and not everyone will survive!

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

PASSENGER OF THE U 977 TP (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

JUN250983

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A / CA) Carlos Barocelli

The Passenger of the U-977 is based on the real case of the German U-boat of the same name arriving in Mar del Plata, Argentina, after WWII ended in 1945. Its crew had sailed without surfacing for 66 days. What is it that forces Captain Schäffer not to surface? Who is the mysterious passenger the ship is carrying?

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

