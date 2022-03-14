Sniegoski, Acheson & Maine Turn Vampirella into 1930s Figure The Vamp

The Vamp first appeared in Dynamite Entertainment multiverse crossover series Vampiverse last year, as a mysterious crime fighter in the 1930s. And tying in with The Cult Of Chaos, Tom Sniegoski and Jeannine Acheson return to the character with art from Daniel Maine.

The Vamp is a mysterious crime fighter in a 1930s pulp world. Now her full origin will be revealed. Where did she come from? As well as how she established her reputation and became the scourge of all things evil. Even in this world, the infamous Cult of Chaos exists, and she may even have a surprising connection to them. Writer Jeannine Acheson shared, "The Vamp was definitely one of the characters that stood out to us as we wrote the Vampiverse mini-series. She was one of the more 'fleshed-out' Vampirellas — taking on a life of her own as soon as she appeared — so Tom and I are really excited to re-visit her in this issue!" "I'm a huge fan of the pulps (The Shadow, Doc Savage, The Spider) and getting a chance to write a Vampirella with that kind of crazy, over-the-top storytelling is something that I can't wait to do," said writer Tom Sniegoski. "There's even a talking orangutan butler, for Pete's sake!"

Vampiverse Presents: The Vamp #1 will be published in June with covers by Jimmy Broxton, German Garcia, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon.

Vampirella is a vampire superheroine created by Forrest J Ackerman and Trina Robbins in Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics magazine Vampirella #1 in 1969. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin later developed the character from horror-story hostesses, to a horror-drama leading character. The magazine was published continuously until 1983, when Warren Publishing folded and its assets were bought by Harris Publications, later purchased by Dynamite Entertainment, who have published Vampirella comic books in one shape or form since.

