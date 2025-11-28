Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged:

Snow Monkey in Red 5 Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits

Snow Monkey in Red 5 Comics' Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Snow Monkey #1 debuts in February 2026, mixing martial arts action with mythic legends in Red 5 Comics.

Jennifer Gaitlin becomes Snow Monkey, gaining ancient warrior powers to fight her crime lord father, The Sensei.

Red 5’s February 2026 lineup also includes Afterburn: Bad Blood, Fallen, and Something Beyond the Petrichor.

Each title features high-stakes adventure, supernatural twists, and fresh takes on classic comic genres.

Snow Monkey #1 by Jason Shaw and Heubert Khan Michael launches in Red 5 Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations, pitched as Cobra Kai meets Shang-Chi but, you know, with a monkey. Or at least someone who looks a bit like one… As welll as more from Afterburn and Something Beyond The Petrichor…

SNOW MONKEY #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jason Shaw (A) Heubert Khan Michael (CA) Aaron Bartling

When teenager Jennifer Gaitlin dons the ancient helmet of Wukong, she gains the experiences and abilities of every warrior who has ever worn it. As Snow Monkey, she fights against her father, the crime lord known as The Sensei, who is training his students to become an army of deadly warriors. $4.95 2/18/2026

AFTERBURN BAD BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Chitwood (A/CA) Etienne Derepentigny

Now a major motion picture starring Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson! With a mutant army hot on their heels, Jake and his team seek help on an offshore oil rig run by his brother. But as Drea investigates, she realizes a vengeful mutant warlord may be the least of their concerns. $4.95 2/4/2026

FALLEN TP

(W) Matt Ringel (A/CA) Henry Ponciano

In the 1980's, the gods from all of the pantheons from around the world find themselves trapped on Earth. Making the most of their limited powers in the mortal realm, they form a new underworld of cartels and gangs. But when Zeus is mysteriously killed, his loyal follower Casper Clay turns private detective in order to solve the murder $24.99 2/25/2026

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #2 (OF 4)

(W) Dakota Brown (A/CA) David Luján

After surviving a terrifying encounter with the mythic creature Green Eyes, Jocelyn and Quigley come across the first person they've seen since the rains began. Despite the strange man's food supply and shelter, the pair soon begin to wonder if it would be safer to brave the acid rain. $4.95 2/11/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!