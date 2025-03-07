Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Amy Chu, emma frost

Marvel Confirms Emma Frost Comic by Amy Chu and Andrea Di Vito

Marvel Comics confirms a new Emma Frost: The White Queen mini-series launching in June 2025 by Amy Chu and Andrea Di Vito.

Article Summary Marvel unveils Emma Frost: The White Queen series by Amy Chu launching in June 2025.

Set in her days as the fierce White Queen of the Hellfire Club, explore Emma Frost's villainous reign.

Join Emma's battle for power and secrets within the Hellfire Club, with art by Andrea Di Vito.

Experience Emma's complexity and ruthless ascent in this dive into her past, with new baddies and surprises.

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Marvel was to launch an Emma Frost: The White Queen series, with the first issue seeing publication in June 2025. And it will have cover artists Greg Land, Joelle Jones, Joshua Swaby, Mike Henderson, and Rickie Yagawa on the first issue, and Mike Henderson drawing a "Bring On The Bad Guys" variant cover. Today at ECCC, Marvel Comics made that news official as a five-issue limited series by Amy Chu and Andrea Di Vito.

"Set when the X-Men's iconic diamond diva was still the cold-hearted White Queen of the Hellfire Club, EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN spotlights Emma at the height of her supervillain notoriety, doing whatever it takes to secure her throne within the infamous Inner Circle! Reflecting all facets of Emma, the saga reminds readers how dangerous the world's most fabulous telepath once was while showcasing what truly makes her mutant royalty as she uses her powerful position to shield mutantkind's future."

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #1 (OF 5)

Written by AMY CHU

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 6/18

IN THE DARKEST DAYS OF THE HELLFIRE CLUB

Before she became a mainstay of the heroic X-Men, Emma Frost had another role: WHITE QUEEN of the HELLFIRE CLUB! As she grapples for power with the rest of the Inner Circle, witness Emma's ruthless ascent to the top! And when she discovers there is a mole within the Hellfire Club leaking secrets to their sworn enemies, the X-Men, Emma will stop at nothing to uncover the truth! Take a deep dive into Emma's past, learn shocking secrets and be prepared to bow down to the White Queen!

"If there's one character I've always wanted to write after Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, it's Emma Frost, especially BAD Emma Frost," Chu said. "This is going to be a whole new Emma-focused story set in the classic days before she joins the X-Men. We're going around the world to expose the inner workings of the Hellfire Club in a way you've never seen before and introducing some new baddies. I can't believe Marvel is letting me do this, it's so exciting!"

"I can't think of a character more deserving of her own series than Emma Frost," Di Vito added. "Her complexity alone is fuel for infinite stories, and this is about the White Queen in her raw form, set during the time where she took her first steps towards true power. It's a privilege to illustrate these events, it doesn't get any more Emma than this!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!