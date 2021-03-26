So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone

With the release of the trailer for The Suicide Squad, Gail Simone, comic book writer of Birds Of Prey, Batgirl and the Secret Six – the latter of which especially influenced this movie – tweeted her reaction. "HOLY SH-T, @JAMESGUNN YOU MADE A MOVIE JUST FOR ME" She might not have expected James Gunn to reply, but he did. James Gunn replied "I did." See?

And he's not stopped there. When one fan replied that she thought it was for her, Gunn replied "Just the two of you." Basically, right now, if you tweet (nicely) about The Suicide Squad to James Gunn, there's a better than average change that he'll reply. But he's also still replying to Gail Simone, who celebrates the appearance of one character. "I created Savant, I feel Michael Rooker was created when a case of bourbon f-cked a motorcycle" to James Gunn's response "How did you know?"

And also this is definitely The Gunn Cut of the movie.

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.