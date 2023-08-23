Posted in: Comics | Tagged: green goblin, kraven the hunter, patrick gleason, Queen Goblin, zeb wells

So This Is How Spider-Man Becomes Evil – The Black Costume Goblin?

Marvel Comics has been teasing a very dark Spider-Man. The return of the black costume. And big changes for the character in a new storyline.

Marvel Comics has been teasing a very dark Spider-Man. The return of the black costume. And big changes for the character in a new storyline by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #32 kicks it off, but it has roots going back a few years. Once upon a time, Norman Osborn was a bad guy. The Green Goblin, on and off. Then he got shot by the Sin-Eater, and he wasn't one any more.

Welcome to Relative Ethics And Economics for the Marvel Universe 101.

Free of his sins, Doctor Ashley Kafka of the Ravencroft Institute and later the Beyond Corporation was there to reassure him in her usual empathetic bedside manner.

But Norman Osborn, as the Green Goblin, had been sinning for a very long time. Where did those sins go?

Well, they turned into giant sperm and went rogue. As sins are wont to do. And Maxine Danger (Danger is her surname) found a way to capture them and use them,,,

… on Doctor Ashley Kafka. Who originally was known for treating supervillains in a psychiatric fashion. And now being forced to heal herself.

Creating a Queen Goblin, as part of Danger' s plan to enact government policies around the world by arranging superhero and supervillain battles to wipe out inconvenient evidence – and people.

And so the Sins Of The Father were revisited on the clone of the psychiatrist.

And something else for Norman Osborn to feel guilty about.

But now, she has a saviour in Kraven The Hunter.

Who has taken the sins of Norman Osborn from his new lover… almost.

They will have to find a home first.

And now, after hunting the Gold Goblin down, Kraven prepares to restore the Green Goblin, and freeing his lover, by completing the circuit. If only someone else doesn't get in the way.

Spider-Man, now with the sins of the Green Goblin, the murder, the mayhem, the cruelty, in someone already overburdened with guilt. So what happens now? Well, according to the solicits, Spider-Man will be back in the black suit and hunting Kraven The Hunter… and going very dark indeed. Becoming a Gobline – a Black Goblin? No wonder you need Nightcrawler as the Uncanny Spider-Man to fill the gap on the streets of New York…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230968

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

Two of Spider-Man's villains are forming the deadliest team-up he's ever had to face. But are they after Spidey? Or is he just in the way of something bigger? Patrick Gleason rejoins the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN crew for the darkest arc of Amazing Spider-Man yet!

Rated TIn Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

SPIDER-MAN'S FIRST HUNT! The hunter is now the prey. Can Kraven survive?

Rated TIn Shops: Sep 06, 2023

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34.

SPIDER-MAN'S HUNT CONTINUES! Who is Peter's next victim? The penultimate chapter of a story you'll never forget!

Rated TIn Shops: Sep 20, 2023

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Do. Not. Miss. This.

Rated TIn Shops: Oct 11, 2023

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36

Spider-Man has never gone this dark. Now the consequences are unraveled. Will New York ever look at him the same way again?

Rated T In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

