Peter, Paul, MJ, Felicia, Kraven, Ashley, Who's Sleeping With Who?

There's a wedding in the air for Amazing Spider-Man #31, and you know what that means for the bridesmaids and best men, right?

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 tries to do a Hellfire Gala with the Spider-Man titles for its legacy issue of #925 which is apparently a thing. Well, there is a wedding going on, with hen nights and stag do's across the Marvel Universe, as the son of a newspaperman and the daughter of a supervillain get hitched. And the ladies get down to some Gorillaz… Catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag.

But aside from the main couple, all sorts of things are going down with the couples of the Marvel Universe. Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin have lost their children who may have never existed in the first place…

While Felicia Hardy is looking at her relationship with Peter Parker…

And Kraven The Hunter is fighting with the Queen Goblin. You know, Ashley Kafka.

Leading to Mary Jane and Paul Rabin no longer connecting in that way…

Felicia Hardy and Peter Parker no longer connecting in that way… not even as Batman and Catwoman…

And Kraven and the Queen Goblin?

Oh, definitely connecting in that way. As for Felicia Hardy and Mary Jane Watson? Now both Peter Parker's exes again?

She knows that costumes can't solve people's problems.

But maybe, just maybe, they can plaster all over them…

And maybe, just maybe, hit the Jackpot. After all, who knows who Kraven The Hunter will be hunting next?

Amazing Spider-Man #31 is published today for ten dollars…

