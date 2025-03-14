Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: imperial, jonathan hickman

So What Is Jonathan Hickman's Imperial About Anyway?

So what is Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini's Imperial from Marvel Comics about anyway?

Bleeding Cool scooped the news about Imperial, the new Marvel Comics project by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini coming out of ComicsPRO. But now it has all gone official with the solicitation for the four-issue mini-series for June 2024, intending to reshape the Cosmic Marvel Universe and the Galactic Order…

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI & IBAN COELLO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 6/4

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE! IMPERIAL finds the galaxies of the Marvel Universe on the brink of major upheaval, following the elimination of several of its most prominent leaders. Nature abhors a vacuum, and empires fall, rulers are overthrown and power is seized in a saga of intrigue, mysteries and war, all taking place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. With groundbreaking developments for HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS, IMPERIAL lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set stories, making it the must-read comic book of the summer!

"First teased last December, Jonathan Hickman's sweeping new cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, arrives this June. Known for his influential work on Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men as well as the creation of Marvel's hit new Ultimate line, the visionary writer will now team up with superstar artists Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello to revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon in this four-part event series.

"I'm very excited about this project as I'm obviously a huge fan of all things Marvel Cosmic," Hickman said. "The goal here is to kind of do what we did with the recent Ultimate line for all of our space titles, except having the setup book (IMPERIAL) be more of an event than a world building exercise (like Ultimate Invasion). The art team is killing it and we're all just very excited for what's happening in this special corner of the Marvel Universe."

"Two of Marvel's Stormbreakers, a group of Marvel's most elite talent, Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Wolverine) and Coello (Venom War, Fantastic Four) have brought their innovative style and creativity to nearly ever corner of the Marvel Universe. Now, these two celebrated artists embark on their boldest venture yet. In addition to their interior artwork, Vicentini and Coello are delivering spectacular new designs for characters, locales and more as they bring a whole new era of storytelling to life within the pages of IMPERIAL and beyond!

"Working with Hickman is a great challenge," Vicentini shared. "I love his scripts. He writes really brilliant dialogue and puts incredible attention to details when it comes to the story's setting. I had only knew Hickman as a reader, so it was incredible to be approached to work with him and Iban, who is a phenomenal artist! I'm working hard to produce my best work, and I'm certainly having a lot of fun!"

"Being involved in this project is incredible," Coello added. "Creating all these new characters and costumes is really fun. Working with Hickman is something I never expected to be able to do, and it's both cool and intimidating at the same time because of the magnitude of what he's doing in the scripts. I look forward to being able to rise to the challenge and do a great job!"

Marvel Comics' David Gabriel told us at ComicsPRO that we have to think of this as a combination of what Jonathan Hickman did on "House of X, Powers of X, and Ultimate Spider-Man" but to the Marvel Cosmic Universe. Once upon a time, Jonathan Hickman talked of his unmade projects…

Imperial Guard – "I was going to do an imperial guard book with Bobby and Sam and it was going to be them on the other side of all of that technology stuff in the Shi'Ar and the Imperial Guard and Star Jammers would have been part of it i'm sure. But it would have been a big space book seeding all of that for when we eventually obviously we're going to crash it all together. But it was going to seed all of that in a way um in a pretty intense way um it was so I'm bummed about that. I clearly set them up to do all of that when I did those four issues of New Mutants, that was clearly where we were going to go with all of that. I have a couple of things that I really was looking forward to doing that I'm just not going to get to do but they're in great hands."

