Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: diamond, Solomon Kane

Solomon Kane & Through Red Windows on Next Diamond Previews Cover

Solomon Kane by Patrick Zircher and Mike Mignola, and Through Red Windows by Ram V and Joelle Jones, on the next Diamond Previews cover

We are not sure which stores will be getting Diamond Previews next week. Some may a lot won't, it may be worth checking your comic store to see how they are affected. But the December edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is meant to arrive in comic shops and digitally on November 27th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning February 2025.

The front cover features the Dstrlry title Through Red Windows #1 by Ram V and Joelle Jones, about a young man's entrée into the world of the ultra-rich ushers him into a world of Poe-esque horror. While the back cover features a comic not even in the catalogue, but in the next issue, the new Solomon Kane #1 starring Robert E. Howard's Puritan swordsman Solomon Kane written and drawn by Patrick Zircher and cover artist Mike Mignola. The catalogue spine will feature the Diamond Select Toys's Marvel Gallery: Deadpool & Wolverine–Deadpool PVC Statue Diorama and the order form cover has Battle Quest Comics' The Young No'Madds Volume 1 cover by Bill Sienkiewicz. Other Previews Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Bronze Faces #1 ( DEC240056) and The Graveyard Club: Fresh Blood #1 ( DEC240063)

Dynamite Entertainment's Darkwing Duck #1 ( DEC240163) and The Herculoids #1 ( DEC240137)

Image Comics' Bug Wars #1 ( DEC240428) and Stay Out of the Woods One-Shot ( DEC240434)

Marvel Comics' Red Hulk #1 ( DEC240630)

Titan Comics' Loose End #1 ( DEC240375) and Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Volume 11 HC ( DEC240379)

Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Dopeman Volume 1 GN ( DEC240414) and Petals of Reincarnation Omnibus Volume 1 TP ( DEC240914)

Archie Comics' The Nine Lives of Salem One-Shot ( DEC240968)

DSTLRY Media's Through Red Windows ( DEC240976) and Last Flight out of Wichita #1 ( DEC240980)

Massive Publishing's Quested Season 2 TP

Zenescope Entertainment's Grimm Fairy Tales #93 ( DEC240955)

While over at Lunar and Penguin Random House, DC Comics feature Zatanna on their catalogue cover, Image Comics have Bug Hunt, Lunar's Next Phase has Holy Lacrimony by Michael Deforge from Drawn & Quarterly, IDW has Godzilla's Mothra: Queen Of The Monsters and Marvel probably has the latest Disney cover mashup.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!