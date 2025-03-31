Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Says If You Don't Like Unmarried Spider-Man, Stop Reading

Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort suggests that if you don't like an unmarried Spider-Man, then you can just stop reading...

Article Summary Tom Brevoort states Peter Parker will remain unmarried to Mary Jane Watson in the Marvel Universe.

Says fans not enjoying the unmarried Spider-Man can choose to stop reading or explore Ultimate Spider-Man.

Mentions significant events in Spider-Man’s story showing change is constant, despite criticism.

Highlights Ultimate Spider-Man series with family dynamics gaining popularity over 616 title.

Marvel Comics SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort recently wrote in his Substack newsletter about how the Peter Parker of the Marvel Universe is going to remain unmarried to Mary Jane Watson forever. And this weekend, he answered criticism by asking, "So nothing in ASM is going really matter in the long run? Then why should I care what happens in it? Getting rid of the marriage got rid of any sense that what happens in ASM going forward with the character will really matter", saying, "I think you have a very limited grasp as to what constitutes nothing."

He laid out the status quo. And how it isn't always the status quo. "Plenty of things have happened to Peter Parker and Spider-Man over the past seventeen years and most all of them have mattered, both to the character and to the audience. Things change in the world of Spider-Man all the time, always have. So sometimes, he has a black costume and then he doesn't, and sometimes he's a school teacher and then he isn't, and sometimes he's married and then he isn't, and sometimes Doctor Octopus takes over his body and then he gets it back. It's all kind of the same thing. But as always, if you just don't like Spider-Man without him being married to MJ, you can always stop reading it (or simply read ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN at this point, whichever suits you.)"

And looking at the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, while the gap may have narrowed this week, some people are doing just that, as Ultimate Spider-Man still has quite the gain on its 616 equivalent title fifteen months in… Will that make everyone happy? No of course it won't. This is comic books after all! And anyway, Mary Jane may well have another (spoiler) partner to deal with right now…

One More Day by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada was published in the Spider-Man books in 2007, eighteen years ago. Aunt May was shot by a stray bullet meant for Spider-Man, who had revealed his secret identity to the world. To save her life, he does a deal with the demon Mephisto, in return for Peter and Mary's marriage. Which went away, restoring Peter's secret identity in the process. But many people still seem to want the marriage to return. The Amazing Spider-Man series flirted with just that before the current run, and recently, the Ultimate Spider-Man series stars a middle-aged Spider-Man with a wife in Mary Jane and two kids…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!