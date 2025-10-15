Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: , , ,

Someone Else In The DC Universe Has Noticed Superman Unlimited

Someone else in the DC Universe has noticed that Superman Unlimited exists (Spoilers)

Comments

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… In another world, Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque would have been the lead Superman title. And the rest of the DC Universe would have to fall in line with the major changes the series has made to Superman, the cast of the Superman books and the DC Universe as a whole. In which the Daily Planet is under new, more benevolent billionaire ownership and expanding globally, the world now being infused by Kryptonite, including new states powered by the mineral deposits being exploited, and that Superman has a new power set as a result of the kryptonite poisoning. And in today's Superman Unlimited #6 that sees Superman losing his protection in the Kryptonite mines…

Superman Unlimited #6 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque

Using his new Golden Superman superpower to escape, despite the consequences. Basically, this is Superman's ejection seat.

Superman Unlimited #6 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque

And in three minutes-and-change, that's all he gets.

Superman Unlimited #6 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque

And left with nothing more than a reference to the first Superman movie to save him.

Superman Unlimited #6 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque

Just with a reverse Lois, which sounds like a very particular kink for the couple.

But so far, none of the other Superman comic books, let alone other DC Comics titles, seem to have reflected any of these major changes to Superman and his world, which has led some to wonder if Superman Unlimited has been relegated to a DC Comics pocket universe. Well, today's Nightwing #131 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy, featuring the imp-remade Nightwing-Prime, a cross between Nightwing and Superman. But also vulnerable to what Superman is…

 Nightwing #131 by Dan Watters, Dexter Soy 

And the idea that there's a lot more Kryptonite around than there used to be…. and Batman/Superman: World's Finest #44 shows how it used to be….

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #44 by Mark Waid, Mark Russell, Lucas Meyer
Batman/Superman: World's Finest #44 by Mark Waid, Mark Russell, Lucas Meyer

Superman Unlimited #6 by Dan Slott, Rafael Albuquerque, and Mike Norton, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #44 by Mark Waid, Mark Russell, Lucas Meyer and Nightwing #131 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy, are all published by DC Comics today.

