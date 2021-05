Something Is Killing The Children #17 Double Tops Advance Reorders

Something Is Killing The Children #16 is out tomorrow. But Advance Reorders for Something Is Killing The Children #17 got in there first, taking two spots for two covers, putting them well ahead of the pack.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR B GLOW IN THE DARK $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BLACK WIDOW #6 2ND PTG DE LATORRE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THE MARVELS #1 2ND PTG CINAR VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BUNNY MASK #1 CVR A MUTTI $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $3.99 MAD CAVE STUDIOS WHITE #1 (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK COMICS GEIGER #3 CVR D FRANK $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 2ND PTG MCNIVEN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HEROES REBORN NIGHT-GWEN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOTTINGHAM #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $3.99 MAD CAVE STUDIOS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NOTTINGHAM #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $3.99 MAD CAVE STUDIOS YOUNG AVENGERS GILLEN MCKELVIE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR NEW PTG $75.00 MARVEL COMICS GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA & PAREL INTERMIX $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT EVE #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG MIGYEONG $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BUNNY MASK #1 CVR B MUTTI BUNNY MASK $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA FOIL $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT EVE #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT VENOM #34 2ND PTG COELLO VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KULL CONQUEROR ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC BOLTON DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) ATTRACTION VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS