Something is Killing the Children #22 Preview: Shocking Accusations

Erica Slaughter is accused of being a pedo in Something is Killing the Children #22. Is the something killing the children… Fox News?! Check out the preview below.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220719

FEB220720 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – $4.99

FEB220721 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #22 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – $4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Outside London, the shadowy figure on Erica's trail relays information to their enigmatic superior about the rogue agent in the House of Slaughter. Meanwhile, a town finds itself in the clutches of an elusive serial killer, and the only living witness to the crimes is a frightened child. Erica investigates the grisly scene of the most recent murder, ignorant of the hostile forces drawing in around her…

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

