Something Is Killing The Children's History Of Erica Slaughter In 2025

Something Is Killing The Children to return in 2025 with the previosuly unknown history of Erica Slaughter in 2025

Article Summary Discover Erica Slaughter's secret history in "Something Is Killing The Children" one-shot series in 2025.

The standalone issues from #41 to #45 reveal Erica's early monster-hunting missions across America.

James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera return to continue the Eisner Award-winning series.

Get the "House of Slaughter" deluxe edition, featuring the complete Butcher’s Trilogy, in August 2025.

Something Is The Killing The Children is on a bit of a weird hiatus right now. The most recent issue, #40, was in August, and #0 was delayed until November, though there have been short stories in Hello Darkness. But there has been no sign of #41 of the popular comic book series up to and including December's Boom Studios solicitations. But in 2025, Something Is The Killing The Children will return, telling the untold hidden history of Erica Slaughter, in a series of one-shot standalone issues of the series, running from #41 in January through to #45, before being collected as Something Is Killing The Children Vol 9 on the 1st of July, 2025. And written, as you would expect, by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Bleeding Cool has the bumf;

"Erica Slaughter's secret backstory is finally revealed in five standalone stories revealing her early missions as a monster hunter. THE UNTOLD HIDDEN HISTORY OF ERICA SLAUGHTER Before the Archer's Peak Saga… Before Cutter… Before the betrayals and blood and darkness… Erica Slaughter had one purpose: to hunt monsters. The Eisner Award-winning series continues in this special arc of standalone stories, perfect for new readers. Uncover the secret backstory of Erica Slaughter as she travels to small towns across America in search of five unique monsters that are threatening the lives of children."

It will be accompanied by the House of Slaughter Book One Deluxe Edition Hardcover out on the 5th of August by James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal and Werther Dell'Edera, collecting the spinoff series in a deluxe hardcover format for the first time.

"From the world of Something is Killing the Children comes the "Butcher's Trilogy," the hidden history of one of the Order of St. George's most enigmatic hunters… THE COMPLETE BUTCHER'S SAGA. From the world of Something is Killing the Children comes this terrifying new vision of monsters… and the ones who hunt them. Jace, one of the last surviving legacy hunters of House Boucher, is sent to train at the House of Slaughter alongside a young Aaron Slaughter. As Jace plots revenge against the House that took his family from him, he must reconcile new loyalties with old grudges, setting him on a path that will change the Order of St. George forever… Discover the entire Butcher's Trilogy, collected in a deluxe hardcover edition for the very first time. Collects House of Slaughter #1-5, #11-15, and #21-25."

