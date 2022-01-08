Somewhere Between A Clockwork Orange, The Fury and Lord Kitchener…

This is the famous cover to Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange from Penguin Books, designed by David Pelham and released alongside the Stanley Kubrick movie adaptation, A Clockwork Orange.

Lord Kitchener Wants You is a 1914 advertisement by Alfred Leete which was turned into an even more famous recruitment poster.

And The Fury was a character created by Alan Moore and Alan Davis for the Captain Britain strip for Marvel UK's Marvel Super-Heroes comic book publication, now a regular image used in the X-Men comic books.

Maybe throw in a bit of classic cyberman while you are at it. But put them together and what do you get? Why the London borough of Wandsworth's new Speed Awareness signs. Showing a stylised image of what appears to be a policeman holding a camera. But also instilling fear into any small children passing by. Not even Alan Moore and David Lloyd could have envisioned this one for V for Vendetta.

And here it is, in situ, as I was cycling past. All of London's sinister pasts, presents and futures combined in one image. I mean, seriously, if the brief was to make the driver feel that they had certainly fallen into a parallel dystopian state – I mean, even more dystopian than the current one – well, job done.

But whatever it is, it is definitely going to come and get you. Possibly while you are sleeping. Dozens of them. All trying to stop you from speeding, apparently.

Yes, I know this article has very little to do with anything Bleeding Cool but it's Saturday morning and I'm still thinking about this monstrosity.