Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, IDW | Tagged: Alan Moore, music

Songs By Alan Moore For His Seventieth Birthday Today

Alan Moore turned seventy years of age today. So what better excuse than to run a bunch of songs that he has either written, recorded or both?

Article Summary Celebrating Alan Moore's 70th birthday with a playlist of his songs.

Includes tracks from The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and V for Vendetta.

Featuring performances by The Indelicates, David J, and other artists.

Unveiling unpublished lyrics to "Mister Moon" from Moore's project The Show.

Alan Moore turned seventy years of age today. So what better excuse than to run a bunch of songs that he has either written, recorded or both. And some with videos showing the comic books they are from.

Such as the punk band The Indelicates singing Immoral Earnings In The UK from League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, drawn by Kevin O'Neill.

The horrifying and haunting single, The Decline Of English Murder.

The singles planned to be released with The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Black Dossier.

Tired Of Trampling Tokyo, a Kaiju song drawn by Arthur Adams and recorded by the Jazz Butcher.

This Vicious Cabaret from V For Vendetta, drawn by David Lloyd, performed by David J.

You Are My Asylum by Alan Moore, Downtown Joe Brown & The Retro Spankees

Go Looney from Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, composed by and performed by Sarah Keirle

Queen Of Midnight by Vince Shannon & The Black Notes/Crook & Flail

Alan Moore's Mandrilifesto.

Old Gangsters Never Die by Alan Moore, David J & The Sinister Ducks

The March Of The Sinister Ducks by Alan Moore, David J & The Sinister Ducks

Mister Moon from The Show, directed by Mitch Jenkins. You know what, I think I have the full unbroadcast/unpublished lyrics to that one. Consider this a world first…

Me and my friend Mr. Moon, people say we make the perfect pair.

Even when we're out of tune, we're so debonair they just don't care.

Me and my friend Mr. Moon, we're so very versatile besides.

He can shine while I can croon, I can strum while he directs the tides.

Why can't those Russians and Americans just all agree that he stays with me.

Oh, me and my friend Mr. Moon, he can shine while I can croon! Me and my friend Mr. Moon, I don't think we get along too bad.

We don't rise till afternoon. We both wane and both send people mad.

Me and my friend Mr. Moon guide migrating oyster-shoals from space…

We both look good in lagoons. We both have a dark and hidden face…

If only everyone beneath the sun could comprehend that I'm his best friend.

Oh, me and my friend Mr. Moon we both look good in lagoons!

And one that I have never heard performed or recorded but stays in my head on a peppercorn rent. Symphony Of The Terraces by Alan Moore and Steve Parkhouse from The Bojeffries Saga.

As Alan Moore wrote, "it is breakfast time and the streets are alive with the sound of muesli."

Happy birthday Alan, Love the songs, whether performed, recorded or just in my head.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!