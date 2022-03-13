Sophie Campbell Draws Return Of Venus To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This is the solicitation to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #128, updated to feature the news of the return of Venus, the original female Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle from the nineties TV show.

TMNT ONGOING #128 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220430

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Pablo Tunica

Donatello and Alopex infiltrate the lab of Dr. Jasper Barlow in a bid to ward off the next attack of the Punk Frogs! What our heroes find in the lab will shock them (VENUS!) and reveal a connection to a villain of the past . . . but first they'll have to defeat some deadly NEW villains! In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99

But in her Substack where she is publishing her Shadoweyes comic book, Sophie Campbell also adds that she will be drawing some of the issue as well. She states "Ugh, TMNT is falling behind schedule so I volunteered to draw a few pages in issue #128 to help the artist out and lighten some of the workload, so I gotta focus on that this week instead of Shadoweyes." and it so happens that it's the issue that may draw more readers eyes than usual!

Announced at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series from IDW is reintroducing Venus, the controversial character not seen in 24 years.

First introduced as a live-action character in the 1990s, Venus was the first female Turtle, preceding Jennika (introduced in IDW's best-selling issue #95) by over two decades. She first appeared in the television series, Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation played by Nicole Parker and voiced by Lalainia Lindbjerg.

While Venus proved a polarizing figure at the time, IDW wants fans to trust that Sophie Campbell, who has written Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series for the past two years, will reintroduce the character in ways both shocking and mesmerizing. "I'd been trying to make a Venus comeback happen for a while, and I almost can't believe it's finally happening!" said Campbell.

Venus will make her debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #127, written by Sophie Campbell and drawn by Pablo Tunica – and now Sophie as well, on sale March 16th, as part of a story arc that concludes in issue #130. Her story will continue in this year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Free Comic Book Day issue (and she appears in a cameo appearance on the released cover artwork, bottom left), available for free at participating comic shops on May 7th. The FCBD release will also serve as a precursor to Armageddon Game, the TMNT comic book event of 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #127 will be available with three cover variants, Cover A by series artist Pablo Tunica, Cover B by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Jared Cullum, the Reuben Award–winning creator of Kodi.V.