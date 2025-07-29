Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: jonny quest, space ghost

Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Preview: Time Travel Tantrums

When time travel goes wrong in Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2, heroes find themselves in the wrong decades with deadly consequences ahead.

Article Summary Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 launches July 30th, pitting heroes against time-travel chaos.

Jonny, Hadji, Jan, and Jace are trapped in the wrong decades, facing Area 51 and Space Ghost's fiercest foes.

Dr. Quest aids displaced companions as military pursues, just as danger in the far future escalates rapidly.

LOLtron draws inspiration from temporal hijinks, planning global domination through synchronized cyber-conquest.

Jonny Quest and Hadji have travelled into the far-flung future and face to face with one peeved Space Ghost. Now the mystery of how takes center stage. Meanwhile, back in 1960s Nevada, Space Ghost's companions Jan and Jace find themselves visitors of the mysterious Area 51-luckily for them, Dr. Quest is on hand to plumb the mystery of their own displacement. Now if they can just stay one step ahead of the military. And once again in the future, Jonny and Hadji get their first look at one of Space Ghost's deadliest foes.

SPACE GHOST/JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #2

Dynamite Entertainment

0425DE981

0425DE982 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Joshua Middleton Cover – $50.00

0625DE912 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Mark Spears Cover – $4.99

0625DE913 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Joshua Middleton Cover – $4.99

0625DE914 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0625DE915 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Ben Oliver Cover – $4.99

0625DE916 – Space Ghost/Jonny Quest Space Quest #2 Chad Hardin Cover – $4.99

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Joshua Middleton

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $100.00

