Speculator Corner: Moon Knight #1, Doctor Badr and Hunter Moon

The new Moon Knight series by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio (as first scooped on Bleeding Cool a month before it went official) is out next week. And plenty of speculators are interested, given the proximity of the new release with the upcoming TV series on Disney+. And plenty of their eye on someone making their first appearance called Doctor Badr. He may have "badder" in his name, but does that make him a bad guy? Well, he appears to be on the cover to the third issue wearing similar-to-Marc Spector getup. Spoiler ahead for what this all means.

I understand he appears as a doctor in the comic but also as a representative of the temple of Khonshu and seemingly a rival for the power, and will reveal a whole new lineage of power behind the character. And is named in the solicitation to issue 3 as "Hunter's Moon". A brand new Khonshu-themed character? Just in time for a new TV series? Speculators are already joining the dots… A Place In Space has just sold over 120 copies of the first issue out next week above cover price at $6.31 each on eBay.

MOON KNIGHT #1

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

I AM MOON KNIGHT! The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99 MOON KNIGHT #2

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

Moon Knight has established his territory, and the people within it are under the protection of his Midnight Mission. But what happens when those very people are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to get to the bottom of it. Rated T+In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99 MOON KNIGHT #3

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by GREG LAND

An apostate priest, Moon Knight has taken on Khonshu's duty as his own. To the people he protects, this is a blessing. To Hunter's Moon, this is sacrilege. It is no small thing, to betray a god and take on his role. And when the Fist of Khonshu offers shelter to vampires, the ancient enemies of the Moon God? The Moon Knight requires correction, and Hunter's Moon will bring him back to the right path – whatever it might take. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99