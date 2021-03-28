SCOOP: Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight #1 in July

Moon Knight time! Jed MacKay is becoming quite the hot comic book writer property for Marvel Comics. Initially doing a few stories for Spider-Verse and the Man Without Fear series, of late he has been writing high profile books for Marvel such as Black Cat, Taskmaster, Avengers Mech Strike and the upcoming Infinite Destinies Annuals.

Now we get the word that he will be writing a new Moon Knight comic book series starting from Marvel Comics in July. After all, he has plenty of thoughts about the character of late.

Looking at Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, it's weird because I don't really like how Warner and Cruz draw Moon Knight, but I love the beefy Fist of the North Star/ Crying Freeman energy they bring to Marc Spector. pic.twitter.com/fglshXGojc — 𝐉𝐄𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐘 (@jedmackay) December 24, 2020

He will be joined by Italian comics artist Alessandro Cappuccio of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics and of VE Schwab's Shades Of Magic series. Who, a couple of years ago, was putting together test pages for Marvel. Looks like that has paid off.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin for Werewolf by Night #32 in August 1975, but gained later success in a series with Neal Adams and Bill Sienkiewicz. Former boxer, Marine, CIA operative, and mercenary, Marc Spector found himself near death after being betrayed by his employer, Raoul Bushman, when they stumbled upon an archaeological dig, which Bushman intended to loot for profit. As he lay dying, Spector was approached by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who offered him a second chance at life in exchange for becoming his avatar on Earth. As a result, Spector was resurrected and given superhuman abilities. Upon his return to the United States, he invested the money that he had accumulated as a mercenary to make a fortune, and became the crimefighter "Moon Knight." Of late, he has been portrayed in the comics as a superhero with multiple personality disorder, a super-competent agent of espionage, and as a deity-level being in the Avengers.

Moon Knight will also be an upcoming, live-action Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac. Kevin Feige revealed that Moon Knight is set to appear in future MCU films following his introduction in the television series. So it will be handy for Marvel to have a Moon Knight comic book out beforehand. Which way will Jed and Alessandro take him?