Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2 Preview: Enter Gwenverine

Gwenverine takes on Captain Gwenmerica(?) over a titillating calendar in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2. Why is Captain Gwenmerica so upset? Probably because now that Gwenverine posed as her in the calendar, everyone thinks she has two vaginas.  Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2
by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Rod Reis
To stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world, Ghost Spider must team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time! But will this new alliance be able to stand against the Super-Soldier might of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try as it looks like she's out for revenge against ANOTHER Gwen Stacy!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620257700211
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960620257700221 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620257700231 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620257700241 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 GONZALES VARIANT – $3.99 US

