Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2 Preview: Enter Gwenverine

Gwenverine takes on Captain Gwenmerica(?) over a titillating calendar in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2. Why is Captain Gwenmerica so upset? Probably because now that Gwenverine posed as her in the calendar, everyone thinks she has two vaginas. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2

by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Rod Reis

To stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world, Ghost Spider must team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time! But will this new alliance be able to stand against the Super-Soldier might of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try as it looks like she's out for revenge against ANOTHER Gwen Stacy!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620257700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620257700221 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700231 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700241 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 2 GONZALES VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.