Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3 Preview: Finale's Mommy Issues

Once again, everything in comics comes down someone's Mommy Issues in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

by Tim Seeley & Jodi Nishijima, cover by David Nakayama

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost Spider's time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe's 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America's shield?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620257700311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620257700321 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 3 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700331 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 3 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700341 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 3 FUJI VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.