Spider-Man: Life Story Returns With J. Jonah Jameson's Perspective

This August, Spider-Man: Life Story will return with a new Summer annual issue by Chip Zdarsky and Mark Bagley. Spider-Man: Life Story is the book that followed Spider-Man's story if he had aged in real time, giving us an Old Man Spider-Man. But it should not be confused with the Old Man Spider-Man series where Kaare Andrews showed us Old Man Spider-Man's Spider-penis. This is the other one. And while you might wonder what more can be added to a series that itself already encompassed a life story, the answer is: a new perspective. This annual will tell the story of Spider-Man from the perspective of J. Jonah Jameson, true believers!

From the press release on Marvel.com:

Just like the original series, this special issue will offer a thought-provoking retrospective of the entire history of Spider-Man as if he had aged in real time since his 1962 debut, reframing Spider-Man's greatest adventures, his tragic romance with Gwen Stacy, and his most iconic villains against the backdrop of key moments from each decade. And now, readers will see Spider-Man's groundbreaking history told from a different point of view… J. Jonah Jameson will do whatever it takes to make the world see that Spider-Man is nothing but a threat and a menace. Will the decades of his obsession bear fruit for Jonah…or be his destruction? Find out in SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1 when it hits stands on August 4! And stay tuned for information on the all-new SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY HARDCOVER collecting the entire series plus this exciting new entry, coming later this year.

Here's what Zdarsky had to say about it:

Working on the original SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY was a dream come true for me. But the problem with the miniseries was that I didn't have the room to properly tell the life story of one of my all-time favorite characters: J. Jonah Jameson! Getting the chance to revisit this universe with Mark again has been an absolute blast!

The book will be in stores on August 4th. Personally, we're hoping we get to see J. Jonah's penis in this one.

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

On Sale August 4