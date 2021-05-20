Spider-Woman Is Spinning Her Future In Current Marvel Comics

When we ran the Marvel solicitations for August 2021, we were all about the Ks… Krkaoa, Kushala, Kang, and Kamala Khan. But we missed out a couple, Keyser Soze and Karla Pacheco. Who reveals they have been doing something rather fun with Spider-Woman. Here's the solicitation.

SPIDER-WOMAN #14

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PERÉZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE

• Did you think, just because there were some done-in-one crazy action issues, that this arc WASN'T SERIOUS?!?!?!

• You are WRONG, True Believer, as this issue picks up all the Keyser Soze clues we've been leaving around and slaps you in the face with them.

• All we can say without spoiling more is that Jessica Drew is in for the fight of her life and you do not want to miss it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

There's a moment in Buffy The Vampire Slayer that will live in my head rent-free. As they prepare to fight Glory – a god – and wonder how they are going to do that, one of the Scoobies goes along a shelf picking up items from episodes from the rest of the season leading up to that, which might come in handy for some deity warfare. Blew my tiny little mind.

Anyway, that. It looks like Spider-Woman is doing that in the run-up to August. Here's what else to look out for… a sword in #12, a treasured possession in #13.

SPIDER-WOMAN #11

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210587

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

BACK TO BASICS!

• The last ten issues pushed Jessica places she never wants to go again, but she survived.

• Now, it's time to show the world who Spider-Woman truly is!

Rated T+ In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210616

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

• Who are the Brothers of the Sword? FIND OUT THIS ISSUE!

• Jessica's visit to a jail goes horribly wrong with a few slashes of these powerful swords.

• The most consistent action-hit of 2020 somehow finds new levels that could only be attained with Pacheco and Perez's ill-advised deal with interdimensional demons.

Rated T+ In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210611

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

THE MOST ACTION-PACKED SPIDER-WOMAN ISSUE YET!

• A who's who of Marvel Mercenaries want something that Jess has (and NEEDS), so Jess has to fight Lady Bullseye and more to secure this treasured possession.

• This fight will take Jess across NYC in the most intense, issue-long action sequence you've ever read!

Rated T In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99