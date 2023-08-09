Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , ,

What Spider-Woman Is Really Fighting For In Gang War (Spoilers)

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, has been through a lot of late. As today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 reminds us...

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, has been through a lot of late. As today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 reminds us (and you can catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag).

Marvel Comics

There was that bit where she stopped existing, severed from the web of the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man #1 last year from Dan Slott and Mark Bagley.

The Motivation Of Spider-Woman In Gang War

Although by Spider-Man #7, all was right with the force…

The Motivation Of Spider-Woman In Gang War

…. and there were hugs, but there were also questions asked in the interim.

The Motivation Of Spider-Woman In Gang War

Basically, what happened to Jessica Drew's kid? Gerry Drew was being raised by his mother and by  Roger Gocking, the former Porcupine. But if Jessica Drew was erased from reality, what happened to Gerry? After all, Amazing Spider-Man #31 has another couple dealing with missing children courtesy of a reality bubble…

Marvel Comics

Well, Jessica Drew is back, and she is taking names and numbers; the private detective of old is returning to more rough 'n' tumble methods of interrogation…

Marvel Comics

… and seemingly getting results, even if it's not the one she was after.

Marvel Comics

And as the Gang War starts to kick off around here, we get the central question that will be asked and may be answered in the upcoming Spider-Woman series by Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli launching in November.

Marvel Comics

Even if she had to tear all reality apart to find him…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31
MARVEL COMICS
MAY230669
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.
SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by CAROLA BORELLI
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by BENGAL
Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA
On Sale 11/29
Jessica Drew will strike out in a brand-new direction as she's tasked by Spider-Man to take down some of her most bitter foes. But something has made Jessica angrier than ever, and her ruthless crime fighting will shock her fellow heroes during and beyond the events of Gang War. As she tries to solve the heartbreaking mystery that's upended her entire world, Spider-Woman will come face-to-face with a terrifying new force of evil.

