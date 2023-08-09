Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, Gang War, jessica drew, spider-woman

What Spider-Woman Is Really Fighting For In Gang War (Spoilers)

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, has been through a lot of late. As today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 reminds us...

Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, has been through a lot of late. As today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 reminds us (and you can catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag).

There was that bit where she stopped existing, severed from the web of the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man #1 last year from Dan Slott and Mark Bagley.

Although by Spider-Man #7, all was right with the force…

…. and there were hugs, but there were also questions asked in the interim.

Basically, what happened to Jessica Drew's kid? Gerry Drew was being raised by his mother and by Roger Gocking, the former Porcupine. But if Jessica Drew was erased from reality, what happened to Gerry? After all, Amazing Spider-Man #31 has another couple dealing with missing children courtesy of a reality bubble…

Well, Jessica Drew is back, and she is taking names and numbers; the private detective of old is returning to more rough 'n' tumble methods of interrogation…

… and seemingly getting results, even if it's not the one she was after.

And as the Gang War starts to kick off around here, we get the central question that will be asked and may be answered in the upcoming Spider-Woman series by Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli launching in November.

Even if she had to tear all reality apart to find him…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by BENGAL

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

On Sale 11/29

Jessica Drew will strike out in a brand-new direction as she's tasked by Spider-Man to take down some of her most bitter foes. But something has made Jessica angrier than ever, and her ruthless crime fighting will shock her fellow heroes during and beyond the events of Gang War. As she tries to solve the heartbreaking mystery that's upended her entire world, Spider-Woman will come face-to-face with a terrifying new force of evil.

