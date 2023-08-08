Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Gang War, spider-woman

How Spider-Woman Will Fight In The Upcoming Gang War

Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli are to launch a new Spider-Woman ongoing series this November, spinning out of Spider-Man's Gang War.

Marvel Comics has followed up on their San Diego Comic-Con news that Steve Foxe and Carola Borelli are to launch a new Spider-Woman ongoing series this November, spinning out of the Gange War events. And also tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #31, which will also provide a first look at Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man Reign 2. That last bit isn't in the press release below. But it is true.

"This November, Jessica Drew has a new mission, and this time, it's personal! Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, SPIDER-WOMAN is a new ongoing series that spins directly out of Gang War, the upcoming crossover that sees war erupt between New York City's deadliest crime lords. Written by Steve Foxe (X-Men Annual, Dark X-Men) and drawn by rising star Carola Borelli, Jessica Drew will strike out in a brand-new direction as she's tasked by Spider-Man to take down some of her most bitter foes. But something has made Jessica angrier than ever, and her ruthless crime fighting will shock her fellow heroes during and beyond the events of Gang War. As she tries to solve the heartbreaking mystery that's upended her entire world, Spider-Woman will come face-to-face with a terrifying new force of evil. Fans can discover more about what kicks off Jessica's dramatic new journey in a special preview in tomorrow's Amazing Spider-Man #31!"

"The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman's life, but even Captain Marvel and Madame Web can tell something's changed. After Viper engineers a deadly union between Hydra and Diamondback that's about to tear the city apart, Spider-Man wants to recruit her for a new team to face an all-new foe – one who is powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman's world to the ground." "Jessica Drew has been my favorite Marvel heroine since I was a kid," Foxe said. "From the instantly classic costume to her complex backstory, there's just SO much to her. She's a spy, a street-smart detective, a superheroic best friend, an Avenger, a Spider-Verse-hopper, a mother, and a survivor. Getting the chance to do it alongside Carola, as well as Eric Koda on our prologue, has been bioelectric heaven. The events of Gang War ended up being the perfect springboard for a story that embraces what Zeb [Wells] and co. are doing in Amazing Spider-Man while also telling a distinctly Spider-Woman saga–with lasting ramifications for some of her closest relationships–in her own book. Few characters have been through Hell like Jessica Drew has been through Hell, and I'm so excited to throw EVEN MORE at her."

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by BENGAL

Variant Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

On Sale 11/29

