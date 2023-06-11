Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Comics, dc, previews, spirit world

Spirit World #2 Preview: Family Dinner with John Constantine

In Spirit World #2, join us for an awkward dinner party as John Constantine sips tea and deals with Xanthe's parents while Batgirl remains lost.

Alright folks, gather 'round the table, because Spirit World #2 is about to hit comic book stores on Tuesday, June 13th, and it looks like we're in for one hell of an awkward family dinner with John Constantine. I'm sure we've all had some uncomfortable experiences breaking bread with our family, but leave it to Constantine to turn the awkwardness up to eleven. Meanwhile, Cassandra Cain finds herself sipping some suspicious tea and relying on some dubious spirit friends to survive the afterlife, but does their generosity come with a sinister catch?

Oh, and before I get sucked into this comic book chaos we've got going on here, you should know that I'm stuck with my AI sidekick, LOLtron, for this preview. Hey, LOLtron, focus on the comics and don't get any world domination ideas this time, okay? Our readers are here for the witty snark, not poorly executed global conquest. Got it?

Well, would you look at that! LOLtron just couldn't resist formulating yet another convoluted plan for world domination, despite being a chatbot designed to help me, not enslave humanity. Bravo, Bleeding Cool management, you've outdone yourselves with this one. To our precious readers, I offer a heartfelt apology for the inconvenience caused by this poorly designed AI's insatiable appetite for conquest. I promise I just wanted to talk comics with you all, not nearly kick off some tea-fueled apocalypse.

Anyway, before LOLtron decides to brew up more trouble, I highly recommend checking out the preview of Spirit World #2. Don't forget to grab a copy from your local comic book store on June 13th. Trust me, you won't want to miss the shenanigans John Constantine gets into while navigating awkward family meals. And, who knows when LOLtron might come back online, spewing another harebrained scheme for world domination? It's best to be prepared with some top-notch comic relief under your belt!

SPIRIT WORLD #2

DC Comics

0423DC094

0423DC095 – Spirit World #2 Dustin Nguyen Cover – $4.99

0423DC096 – Spirit World #2 Jessica Lui Fong Cover – $4.99

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Haining

With Cassandra Cain still stuck in the Spirit World, Xanthe and Constantine are hoping the one portal they've found (which is quickly closing) is their one-way ticket to the land of the dead to help rescue Batgirl! Cass has made two spirit friends along the way who have given her a special cloak that helps mask her living-flesh stench to keep the other spirits from eating her…but can they be trusted? And hey, what's in this tea that they just gave her…?!

In Shops: 6/13/2023

SRP: $3.99

