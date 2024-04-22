Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, scott koblish

Split Scott Koblish X-Men #1 Connecting Cover Into Manageable Slivers

Marvel are doing a new X-Men #1 and Scott Koblish has created a connecting cover that runs across the launch titles.

When Jim Lee and Chris Claremont launched X-Men #1 in 1991, it was done so with a gatefold cover that became famous, homaged repeatedly and a high seller at auction. Well, now Marvel are doing a new X-Men #1 for From The Ashes and Scott Koblish has created a connecting cover that runs across the launch titles. But this is just the half of it.

Literally, the half of it. This is just for the four X-Men titles in June/July, X-Men #35/700, X-Men #1, Uncanny X-Men #1 and Exceptional X-Men #1.

It's a great time to be an X-Men fan! In addition to their animated resurgence in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the X-Men's comic book line is closing out its' revolutionary Krakoan age of storytelling AND gearing up for the exciting all-new From the Ashes era this summer! To celebrate this iconic franchise's recent milestone, acclaimed artist Scott Koblish has crafted an insanely epic connecting cover that will grace some of the most highly-anticipated upcoming X-Men comic releases. The piece will be presented as a wraparound cover on four issues, starting with June's X-MEN #35, the 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men. Then, it can be found on the debut issues of the three From the Ashes flagship titles—Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN #1, Gail Simone and David Marquez's UNCANNY X-MEN #1, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1.

There's still another four covers worth to come. but if you need some help seeing all of it, Bleeding Cool has cut it up into more manageable slivers so you can take a better look at the long and arduous history of the X-Men without squinting.

X-MEN #1

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FROM THE ASHES!

Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join CYCLOPS, BEAST, MAGNETO, PSYLOCKE, KID OMEGA, TEMPER, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!