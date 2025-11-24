Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, bane, nick dragotta, scott snyder

Spoilers: Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane, Round Two

Spoilers: Absolute Batman Fighting Absolute Bane, Round Two by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta in Absolute Batman #14

We got a preview of Absolute Batman #14 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta below, running through the series so far, before seeing a Venom-infused Absolute Batman go up against Absolute Bane. Though frustratingly, the preview didn't show any of the battle. Well, you know that Bleeding Cool likes to go beyond the preview when we can. Spoilers…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025

Okay, here you go, it's what you came for anyway. A bit blurry, but you will get the gist… looks like Absolute Bane gets even even bigger than Absolute Venomized Batman….

More to come, of course…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

And you might want to compare it with the recently released half-million video from Solid JJ…. Absolute Batman is Hardcore.

"Absolute Batman is finally here, and he's absolutely in no mood to mess around. Absolutely nobody saw this coming as absolute Robin is absolutely confused as absolutely no one told him about the absolute universe's new rules, such as the absolutely terrifying new absolute villains such as absolute Two-Face, absolute Mr. Freeze, and absolute Crazy Quilt who's absolutely insane."

Indeed. Oh while we are here, why not check out his excellent Problematic Council Of Reed Richards from the other week...

"Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four is brought to a world he'd never imagined, Reed Richards from across the multiverse gathered together to make all universes a better place, but when he realizes his counterparts aren't what he expected, how will he ramble about it for the next 3 minutes?"

