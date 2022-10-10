Star Wars #28 Preview: Luke Skywalker Joins the Dark Side?!

Luke finally takes his daddy up on his offer and joins the dark side in this preview of Star Wars #28. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #28
by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by E.M. Gist
THE CALCULUS OF LOSS! The price of freedom is examined, as the Rebel Alliance comes to understand the true scope of the threat against it. Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, and Luke Skywalker embarks upon a desperate mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit.
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802811
| Rated T
$3.99
Variants:
75960609600802821 – STAR WARS 28 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802841 – STAR WARS 28 LAND NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

