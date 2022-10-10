Star Wars #28 Preview: Luke Skywalker Joins the Dark Side?!

Luke finally takes his daddy up on his offer and joins the dark side in this preview of Star Wars #28. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #28

by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by E.M. Gist

THE CALCULUS OF LOSS! The price of freedom is examined, as the Rebel Alliance comes to understand the true scope of the threat against it. Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, and Luke Skywalker embarks upon a desperate mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802811

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802821 – STAR WARS 28 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802841 – STAR WARS 28 LAND NEW HOPE 45TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.