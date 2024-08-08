Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: darth vader, princess leia, return of the jedi, star wars

Star Wars Asks What If Princess Leia Joined The Dark Side With Vader?

Marvel Comics has revealed that Star Wars: Darth Vader #50, will feature a vision of Princess Leia at Darth Vader's side, in full armour.

Article Summary Marvel reveals Princess Leia in dark side armor in Star Wars: Darth Vader #50, launching next month.

Greg Pak explores Leia joining Vader, ruling the galaxy as father and daughter in the final issue.

Derrick Chew's variant cover reveals new armoured look for Leia, available as a tiered "virgin" cover.

Issue #50 concludes longest-running Vader series, leading to Star Wars: Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising.

"If you will not turn to the dark side… then perhaps she will!" Marvel Comics has revealed that Star Wars: Darth Vader #50, published by next month will feature a vision of Princess Leia at Darth Vader's side, complete with newly designed armour. The giant-sized finale issue of Greg Pak's run, which will lead into the events of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi,

Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 will have a backup story by Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side, with Darth Vader and Leia ruling the galaxy as father and daughter, as well as a variant cover by Derrick Chew, also available as a tiered "virgin" cover that reveals a new armoured look for Leia that will debut in the issue.

"The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader's tormented battle against the Emperor's schemes and the Schism Imperial's secret plot to topple the Empire. Together with STAR WARS #50, it'll be the finale to the current era of Marvel's Star Wars line that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Come October, a new age of Star Wars comic book storytelling begins in STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING, the first of three limited series depicting the legendary final battle of the Galactic Civil War, a saga that bridges the Original and Sequel Trilogies."

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #50

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240865

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Leinil Yu

GIANT-SIZED DARTH VADER EPIC!

The longest-running DARTH VADER comics series ever reaches its stunning conclusion as THE DARK HEART OF THE SITH comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the SCHISM IMPERIAL against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – EMPEROR PALPATINE! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like LUKE, LEIA, SABÉ, OCHI, ZED, SLY MOORE, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!