Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #19 Preview: Never Meet Your Heroes

Valance must murder his former idol in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #19, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210960

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

CHAOS SPREADS THROUGH THE UNDERWORLD!

• As Crimson Reign has ignited the underworld in all-out war, T'ONGA's team of bounty hunters – including BOSSK, ZUCKUSS and TASU LEECH – are running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict between syndicates!

• A mysterious bounty hunter is out to assassinate a high ranking Imperial officer in a daring hit on a heavily armed cruiser. But was the hunter given the right target?

RATED T

In Shops: 12/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

