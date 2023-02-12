Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #31 Preview: Darth Vader Must Die Valance wants to settle the score with Darth Vader in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #31, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #31, hitting stores Wednesday from Marvel! This week, we have the story of Valance, a bounty hunter who has vowed to settle the score with Darth Vader.

Star Wars Bounty Hunters #31

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO THE BATTLE ON BESTINE! Valance is out for revenge against Darth Vader! Can T'onga and her team save their fellow bounty hunter from a fatal confrontation? And will Vukorah survive the assassins throwing the underworld into chaos?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609602203111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602203121 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 31 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602203131 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 31 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

