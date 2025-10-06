Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – Tides of Terror #2 Preview: .

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Tides of Terror #2 floods into stores Wednesday! Kit Fisto and Nahdar Vebb race against rising waters and sea monsters.

Article Summary Kit Fisto and Nahdar Vebb battle to evacuate Axil Research Station as water and monsters invade in issue #2.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories – Tides of Terror #2 surges into comic shops on October 8th, 2025.

Underwater chaos, Jedi heroics, and giant lurking beasts define this thrilling four-issue Star Wars miniseries.

Axil Research Station is in chaos! After a massive explosion rocked the underwater base, Jedi Master Kit Fisto and his Padawan, Nahdar Vebb, try to evacuate as many people as possible. But time is running out! Seawater is flooding the station, and with giant beasts lurking in the depths, it's a race to make it to the surface . . .• Four issue series.

by George Mann & Luis Morocho & Le Beau Underwood & Eduardo Mello, cover by Michael Atiyeh

Axil Research Station is in chaos! After a massive explosion rocked the underwater base, Jedi Master Kit Fisto and his Padawan, Nahdar Vebb, try to evacuate as many people as possible. But time is running out! Seawater is flooding the station, and with giant beasts lurking in the depths, it's a race to make it to the surface . . .• Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801385600211

Kids to Adults

$4.99

Variants:

