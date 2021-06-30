Star Wars' Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca's Phoenix Song: Echo

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn novelist Rebecca Roanhorse is writing the new Phoenix comic for Marvel Comics, with Echo as the new host of the galactic cosmid force. A force that it appears she will be using. Roanhorse has won Nebula, Hugo, and Locus Awards for her sci-fi work and was recipient of the 2018 Astounding (Campbell) Award for Best New Writer. As well as Star Wars: Resistance Reborn, she has created The Sixth World series, Race to the Sun, and her latest novel Black Sun. She has also had projects optioned by Amazon Studios, Netflix, and Paramount. Roanhorse previously wrote a short Echo story in last year's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the character as, in The Avengers comics, Echo is the new Phoenix, with her own ancestry and comics mythos combining.

The comic will be drawn by Luca Maresca, recently working on Avengers, Black Cat, and Guardians Of The Galaxy, and better known for his work at Sergio Bonelli, such as Martin Mystere, and Orfani. Marvel also promised the debut of new heroes and the shocking return of an iconic X-Men villain…

Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. "I am excited to return to Echo in her first solo series and follow this thrilling new direction Jason Aaron has taken her," said Roanhorse. "Readers will see some old favorites reimagined and some entirely new characters as Echo comes to terms with the incredible and dangerous powers of the Phoenix." PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 (OF 5)

Written by REBECCA ROANHORSE

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/6!