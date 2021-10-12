Star Wars: The Hidden Empire To Conclude Trilogy From Marvel In 2022

Star Wars does love a trilogy, In fact, the movies have had three of them. And now, as Marvel Comics prepares to publish the end of its first linewide Star Wars event, War Of The Bounty Hunters, as well as tease Crimson Reign as another linewide event, introducing the Crimson Dawn to the space between Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi, so it is also planning a third linewide event to act as a cap on the other two. Details are unknown, save for its title, The Hidden Empire, and the knowledge that it will launch in 2022. Sometime.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign is an upcoming comic book miniseries written by Charles Soule and drawn by Steven Cummings. The story will focus on Crimson Dawn and Qi'ra after the events of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. The five-part series will begin publication on December 1, 2021, and will spin off into other Star Wars titles. The five-issue miniseries was originally solicited to begin publication on the 3rd of November but was delayed until the 1st of December. Charles Soule stated "I planned to tell the story we're seeing in War of the Bounty Hunters from the very first pitches I wrote when I knew I'd be taking over the Star Wars title for Marvel. But it was really when I knew I had a secret weapon to deploy storywise that the seeds of Crimson Reign began to take root in my mind: Qi'ra, former paramour of Han Solo and current leader of the infamous Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, as portrayed by Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story film. While Qi'ra plays a huge part in War of the Bounty Hunters, that event is really a Boba Fett story. I have a bigger story I'm going to tell with Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn, and it's all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in War of the Bounty Hunters in the first place. You'll learn more about that in the closing pages of War of the Bounty Hunters #5, out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel." And from Crimson Dawn into Hidden Empire? Could that be the role of Crimson Dawn, to set themselves up as a shadow Empire?