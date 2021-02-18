Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Event In 6 Marvel Comics in May

We mentioned the launch of the Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters event from Marvel Comics, beginning with Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 in May. But we didn't know it would kick off a Prelude to Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters in all the other titles out that month (save for High Republic which is doing its own thing).

Not only does Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 also come with a Directors Cut edition that includes designs, production notes, script and other back matter, but Prelude To War Of The Bounty Hunters runs in Star Wars #13, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #12, Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10.

With everyone trying to get the carbonite Han Solo from Bob Fett. Bounty hunters Valance and his reluctant partner Dengar want their share but are also being pursued, Chewbacca is hunting on Smuggler's Moon, Darth Vader is being reconstructed on Coruscant and Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros are bumping into Boba. We all know how it ends – but the fun is following the journey…

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

Charles Soule (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

THE STAR WARS COMIC EVENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

• The notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has finally landed his greatest prize – HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite for easy transport.

• Fett will bring the smuggler to TATOOINE to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo's head by the fearsome crime lord JABBA THE HUTT.

• Sounds easy. What could go wrong?

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS –

DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

Charles Soule (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

THIS YEAR'S BLOCKBUSTER STAR WARS COMIC EVENT IN DIRECTOR'S CUT FORM!

• BOBA FETT will stop at nothing to get the job done. Transporting his latest, greatest bounty—HAN SOLO—should be an easy payday. But there's just one problem. A BIG one. And someone is going to pay for it…

• Experience Charles Soule's epic, space-shattering story in Director's Cut format, complete with Steve McNiven's mind-blowing black and white art and more incredible bonus features!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE THREAT IN THE SHADOWS"

• As VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR race to intercept BOBA FETT and his precious cargo, who are the deadly pursuers that are after them?

• A dark secret from Valance's past connection to HAN SOLO may get him killed all these years later.

• But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad that is driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with his old friend?

STAR WARS #13

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE HUNT FOR HAN"

• CHEWBACCA has heard from an old friend with intelligence on the location of notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT, known to be in possession of HAN SOLO.

• Along with LUKE SKYWALKER, the loyal Wookiee sets off in search of his lost friend, on an adventure to Nar Shadaa… the SMUGGLER'S MOON!

• But will this mission prevent plucky astromech droid ARTOO DETOO from passing along a crucial message to Luke, one that will affect the fate of the entire Jedi Order…?

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12

GREG PAK (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by AARON KUDER

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "RESTORATION"

• Returned to the fold after his rebellion against the EMPEROR, DARTH VADER faces the horrors of reconstruction in the secret laboratories of CORUSCANT.

• As he blacks out under the knife, does he still dream of revenge against his master? Or do his thoughts drift towards his son – and the friends who make LUKE SKYWALKER so vulnerable?

• Don't miss this next critical new chapter in Vader's ongoing evolution – featuring the revelation of the first time the Dark Lord learned the name HAN SOLO!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10

ALYSSA WONG (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A)

Cover by SWAY

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE INVITATION"

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS find themselves cornered by VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN!

• Can they pull off a daring escape–even if that means surrendering the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE?

• And what sets them on a collision course with one of the most deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS in the galaxy?

