Marvel Publishes Biggest Star Wars Event, War Of The Bounty Hunters

Marvel is to publish Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters, a new series written by Charles Soule that goes back to his original pitch document for writing Star Wars comic books.

"Boba Fett clearly doesn't take Han Solo directly to Jabba's palace," Soule tells StarWars.com. "Something had to happen in between that intervening time between Empire and Jedi. And I was like, 'I would like to tell that story, and I would like it to be about Boba Fett and what happens to him."

And that will happen from May to October, beginning with War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 by Charles Soule and Civil War/Old Man Logan artist Steve McNiven.

The event will then expand across the Marvel Star Wars line, including Star Wars, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, and Doctor Aphra. With a five-issue War of the Bounty Hunters miniseries from Soule and Luke Ross beginning in June. Charles Soule says;

"The main story that we're dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It's Jabba the Hutt. It's Black Sun. It's Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on — that I think will be really interesting for the fans. It's basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people."

"Boba Fett is in possession of Han Solo at the end of Empire Strikes Back, and at the beginning of War of the Bounty Hunters, he is not. And he is going to do everything he can to get him back, no matter what. No matter who is standing in his way."

"War of the Bounty Hunters is a story about Boba Fett doing his thing, but it builds into something much bigger, and that's what the best comic crossovers and big stories do. They tell a great story in and of themselves, but they're also the start of something, and they open a lot of new doors. And this story will absolutely do that."

Star Wars:War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 is published by Marvel in May.