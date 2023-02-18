Star Wars: Yoda #4 Preview: Young Yoda vs. Young Count Dooku This preview of Star Wars: Yoda #4 gives us a rematch... er, pre-match, of the lightsaber duel from Attack of the Clones.

This preview of Star Wars: Yoda #4 gives us a rematch – er, pre-match – of the lightsaber duel from Attack of the Clones.

Star Wars: Yoda #4

by Jody Houser & Luke Ross, cover by Phil Noto

Years before the Clone Wars, Yoda asks an old friend to come teach the next generation of Jedi alongside him – Master Dooku. And with mysterious visions haunting one of his students, Master Yoda will need all the help he can get…

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.57"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620226300411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620226300421 – STAR WARS: YODA 4 STOTT VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300431 – STAR WARS: YODA 4 BRADSHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300441 – STAR WARS: YODA 4 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

