Starfox Returns To Marvel Comics In August 2022

It's Starfox time! More Marvel Comics collections have hit Amazon listings, including for the upcoming A.X.E.: Judgment Day series, that pits Eternals against X-Men with the Avengers in the middle – see here for some spoilers on how that may go down. A.X.E.: Judgment Day is to be collected in December, both the main series;

A.X.E.: Judgment Day Paperback – December 20, 2022 by Kieron Gillen (Author), Valerio Schiti (Artist)

The battle for the planet is here! The X-Men claim they're Earth's new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. And the Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have been keeping from them! Years of tension are about to lead to a volcanic eruption — and two worlds will burn! Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? From the powerhouse creative team of Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti comes the apocalyptic, emotional event that will define 2022! COLLECTING: A.X.E.: Judgment Day (2022) 1-5

And some of the spinoffs.

A.X.E.: Judgment Day Companion Paperback – December 20, 2022 by Kieron Gillen (Author), Various (Author, Artist), Pasqual Ferry (Artist)

When the Avengers, the X-Men and the Eternals go to war, the ramifications are so great that one book cannot possibly contain them! See all sides of the conflict in this essential Companion volume to the main A.X.E. event! The Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death — but what are they going to do about it? As the oldest immortals on Earth eye up the newest, the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day. But will its arrival spell the end for mutantkind? And where exactly does Starfox — former Avenger, Eternal of Titan and brother of Thanos — stand in this epic confrontation COLLECTING: A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment (2022) 1, A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants (2022) 1-3, A.X.E.: Starfox (2022) 1

So yes, that will mean an A.X.E.: Starfox comic most likely in August, or September at a push. Starfox, also known as Eros was created by Jim Starlin and first appeared in Iron Man #55 in 1973, alongside his brother Thanos, as members of the Eternals living on the moon of Titan, with the power to control other people's emotions. A member of the Avengers, and seen as the God of Love, the aspects of his power have proved more problematic in recent years, to the extent that the character wa put on trial for sexual assault. Not something that Kieron Gillen is likely to ignore, especially in a comic with "Judgment" in the title. But it is worth remembering that Starfox appears in end credits of the Eternals movie, played by Harry Styles. So how far will they go with that line?