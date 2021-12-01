Stealing Spider-Man In So Many Ways Right Now (Spoilers)

Today's Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 sees Ben Reilly's Spider-Man have a little chat with Felicia Hardy, after he takes over Peter Parker's role in the Marvel Universe – such as dealing with mystical spider-summons form the dead departed Doctor Strange. And she accuses him of theft. And we have seen that the Beyond Corporation have lawyers to make it a very legal theft,

While over in his own book, Amazing Spider-Man #80, and hopped up on hallucinogenic poisons, Ben Reilly Spider-Man is having to deal with other aspects of the company's operations. As well as running their own Spider-Man, and dealing with vampire research, they also have a handy dandy hangover cure.

Which suddenly puts another more positive spin on the Beyond Corporation especially, you know, if they actually make it available, rather than just pile up the pills in a giant vat and roll around naked in them, cackling. Because it seems while that have corporatised Ben Reilly, Miles Morales is another thing.

Beware the creature of the dark they have lawyers. You know, Given that Marvel Comics is currently actively defending a claim of copyright reversal from the estate of Steve Ditko over Spider-Man, this does seem a particularly peculiar plot to be pursuing right now. What will Felicia Hardy think of all this?

