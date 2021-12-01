Stealing Spider-Man In So Many Ways Right Now (Spoilers)

Today's Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 sees Ben Reilly's Spider-Man have a little chat with Felicia Hardy, after he takes over Peter Parker's role in the Marvel Universe – such as dealing with mystical spider-summons form the dead departed Doctor Strange. And she accuses him of theft. And we have seen that the Beyond Corporation have lawyers to make it a very legal theft,

While over in his own book, Amazing Spider-Man #80, and hopped up on hallucinogenic poisons, Ben Reilly Spider-Man is having to deal with other aspects of the company's operations. As well as running their own Spider-Man, and dealing with vampire research, they also have a handy dandy hangover cure.

Which suddenly puts another more positive spin on the Beyond Corporation especially, you know, if they actually make it available, rather than just pile up the pills in a giant vat and roll around naked in them, cackling. Because it seems while that have corporatised Ben Reilly, Miles Morales is another thing.

Beware the creature of the dark they have lawyers. You know, Given that Marvel Comics is currently actively defending a claim of copyright reversal from the estate of Steve Ditko over Spider-Man, this does seem a particularly peculiar plot to be pursuing right now. What will Felicia Hardy think of all this?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210828

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Mike Dowling (CA) Arthur Adams

• Kraven's trap is sprung, and Spider-Man is sent into a hallucinatory spiral that will test his sanity like never before.

• For Spider-Man to get through this, he's going to have to do the impossible. That's Spidey's M.O., but is Ben Reilly up to it?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE SPIDER MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210852

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Greg Land

• This ain't Ben Reilly's first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he's never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City.

• Part of Strange's will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it?

• Black Cat isn't a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99