Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: phoenix, stephanie phillips

Stephanie Phillips Is To Stop Writing Phoenix After Phoenix #15

Stephanie Phillips is to stop writing Phoenix after Phoenix #15 after she was offered something else she could not say no to...

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips ends her Phoenix run with issue #15, citing new creative opportunities and story completion.

Phoenix is not canceled; sales and reader response have been outstanding, confirming its success.

Jean Grey’s cosmic journey wraps as the series pauses for X-Men: Age Of Revelation and shifts to Binary.

Phillips teases her upcoming dream project, hinting at more exciting Marvel comics on the horizon.

Phoenix writer Stephanie Phillips posts to TikTok, saying, "Phoenix #15 comes out next month in September, and I have some news for you. This is going to be my last issue of Phoenix, and before any of you freak out, this book was not cancelled, sales of this book have been amazing, readership has been amazing. I love talking to all of you about it online and at conventions. But a few months ago, I did approach Editorial and say that Issue 15 would conclude my work with the character, and I did this for a couple of reasons. Number one, I've naturally reached what I feel like is the conclusion of the story that I wanted to tell with Jean. The ideas in this book are ones that I have been talking with Marvel about for the past couple of years, and I'm really excited that I got to tell the stories in the way that I wanted to tell them and with some absolutely amazing artists that I got to work with on the series as well. But I think sometimes as a writer you just have that feeling, and it's like I reached the end, and I feel very satisfied with the work that I did on the book. Number two reason, is that I genuinely got offered something that I could not say no to, my personal dream project kind of came up, and the timing just coincided with where I felt like Jean was ending, and being able to take on a new book without kind of interrupting or interfering with the work I was doing on anything else. I can only write so many books at a time. But sincerely, thank you to everyone who has been reading this book and making it what it is. I've had so much fun working on this and really exploring the cosmic side of Jean and the Marvel Universe. Maybe I'll be back to do more Jean stories one day, but for now, I'm excited about things that are coming next, and hopefully to be able to talk about those with you soon."

This is the September solicitation. Then Phoenix goes on pause for X-Men: Age Of Revelation, replaced by Binary, also credited to Stephanie Phillips… but after that? We shall see.

Phoenix #14 by Stephanie Phillips, Roi Mercado

A BATTLE TO SHAKE THE STARS! The PHOENIX is a force of life, energy and balance! Powerful, known and feared across the galaxy! And while Jean Grey IS the Phoenix, she is also a human being – so now that her sister Sara has returned to life, Jean's humanity refuses to accept losing her again! Unfortunately, there are other forces operating in the cosmos – enormous, unstoppable, eternal forces – indifferent to the desires of a single woman. And even more unfortunately…they want Sara dead.

A BATTLE TO SHAKE THE STARS! The PHOENIX is a force of life, energy and balance! Powerful, known and feared across the galaxy! And while Jean Grey IS the Phoenix, she is also a human being – so now that her sister Sara has returned to life, Jean's humanity refuses to accept losing her again! Unfortunately, there are other forces operating in the cosmos – enormous, unstoppable, eternal forces – indifferent to the desires of a single woman. And even more unfortunately…they want Sara dead. Phoenix #15 by Stephanie Phillips, Roi Mercado

With forces beyond fathoming watching carefully, JEAN GREY – the woman, the hero, the PHOENIX herself – must come to a decision about her sister's fate. Will SARA GREY live to see another day? Or will Jean consign her to death…for good?!

With forces beyond fathoming watching carefully, JEAN GREY – the woman, the hero, the PHOENIX herself – must come to a decision about her sister's fate. Will SARA GREY live to see another day? Or will Jean consign her to death…for good?! Binary #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her. BINARY #2 Written by Stephanie Phillips Art by Giada Belviso

THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX! X YEARS LATER, Binary faces threats from all angles – Revelation's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the Phoenix! 5/11/25

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!