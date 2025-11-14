Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bags, daredevil

Stephanie Phillips & Lee Garbett Launch Daredevil #1 With Blind Bags From Marvel Comics in February 2026

Last month Bleeding Cool told you that Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett were working on a new title for Marvel Comics. Well now we've got the word, it's a new Daredevil #1. And it's coming with a blind bag, obviously.

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

Foil Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

250th Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Bicentennial Calendar Hidden Gem Variant Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

Blank Variant Cover

Marvel Television Variant Cover

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES

True Believers Blind Bag (which may contain these covers found only in the Blind Bags: Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN, Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES or rare Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Covers by SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE!

Acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man) take over the Man Without Fear next year in DAREDEVIL #1!

Igniting excitement for what's sure to be one of 2026's hottest launches, DAREDEVIL #1 will be the second Marvel title sold in a TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG, which debuts next month with Ultimate Endgame #1. Marvel's new Blind Bag program gives fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags that contain any of the issue's covers, including rare variant covers exclusive to Blind Bags and hand-drawn, ultra-rare one-of-a-kind sketch covers by surprise contributors! Learn exactly what to expect from these sorts of Blind Bag offerings when Ultimate Endgame #1 hits stands on December 31.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age! A fresh start that's perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his super hero alter ego.

"I'm taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we're exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities," Phillips explained. "Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn't ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life."

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with Stephanie Phillips on Daredevil," Garbett added. "We came into the project together, with a genuine love of the character and a clear vision for the book. Steph is an incredible writer and has absolutely nailed the tone and heart of Daredevil's world. Every beat feels authentic and DD at its purest – but we've got fresh ideas and some big surprises in store!"