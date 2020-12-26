Steve Dillon's Brian Bolland Cover Parody, Currently At Auction

I am saying it now if none of you morons will bid on this, then I will. And I will pay whatever insane shipping charged from the US to the UK will be incurred and all the new customs charges and form-filling that January 1st is going to bring. Because this cover to the DC Comics Hitman spinoff Sixpack/DogWelder is a) by the late great Steve Dillon, co-creator of Preacher b) for a comic book written by the other co-creator of Preacher and Hitman, Garth Ennis c) for a comic drawn by the co-creator of Hitman, John McCrea and d) is a parody of the classic Animal Man #5 cover by Brian Bolland. Which is just too much excellence in one short space to be reduced to six bucks, which is how much it is was listed for on auction on Heritage Auctions with four days to go. when I started writing this article yesterday. It is now at $130 but still a bargain.

Here's the cover, part of Heritage Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122052.

Here's the printed version.

And here is what it is a parody of.

And here is the listing from the auction.

Steve Dillon Six pack and Dog Welder: Hard Travelin' Heroz #6 Cover Original Art (DC, 2017). Cigarette smoke from the hand of John Constantine trails across the page into a foil paper doll tribute to Dogwelder, who makes the ultimate sacrifice in this closing to the dark satire limited series. Ink over graphite over blue pencil on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed and dated by Steve Dillon in the image area. In Excellent condition.

Steve Dillon was a British comic book artist, from Luton, Bedfordshire, best known for his work with writer Garth Ennis on Hellblazer, Preacher and The Punisher. Dillon got his first professional work at the age of 16, drawing the title story in the first issue of Hulk Weekly for Marvel UK, later working on the Nick Fury strip. In the 1980s he also drew for Warrior and Doctor Who Magazine, where he created the character of Abslom Daak.

Along with Brett Ewins, Steve Dillon started the seminal comic magazine Deadline in 1988, which continued for another seven years and was instrumental in supporting young, underground, comic artists such as Jamie Hewlett as well as championing and supporting new bands of the period such as The Senseless Things and Blur.

Steve Dillon died in New York City after New York Comic Con, with complications of a ruptured appendix.

I bet it won't be at $130 for long.