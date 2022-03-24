Steven Walsh of Gosh Comics & Avery Hill Publishing Has Died – RIP

Steven Walsh was a longstanding employee at London's Gosh Comics, which he joined after building the graphic novel section in Waterstones' flagship store in Piccadilly. In 2017, he left to join British graphic novel publisher Avery Hill Publishing as Head of Sales. He relinquished those duties late last year, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, from which he has now died.

He was known at Gosh Comics for running the small press section and for leading and organising their regular reading group events, becoming a Man At The Crossroads for small press comic book publishing in the UK. Steven Walsh was a media go-to to talk about comics on TV and radio, Steven Walsh was a keen podcaster and was nominated for The Bookseller's Bookseller of the Year Award. He is being remembered by the British comic book community.

Hannah Berry: Just seen the tragic news about Steven Walsh, an absolute pillar of the comics community. He was one of the most positive people I've met, ridiculous fun to talk to, and in a room full of people it was impossible not to gravitate towards him. Rest in peace, you wonderful man xxx. Here's his cheeky cameo in Livestock. I hope he knew how much I appreciated him and enjoyed his company. I wish I'd told him that more.

Kieron Gillen: Just heard about the passing of Steven Walsh (@ventswhales). Incredibly sad. He was a kind titan of the London comics. Broken Frontier's tributes to him when he entered their hall of fame says everything: Ramzee Hassan: RIP Steven Walsh! What a fun, interesting & kind man he was. When I started getting involved in the London comics creative community in 2013 – he was my 1st friend. Everyone in the scene knew & loved him & what he gave to it was immense. I'll never forget him Alison Sampson: RIP @ventswhales Steven Walsh. He was a really nice man, the first person to sell me comics in a comic shop, my LCS @GoshComics, and that doesn't even begin to say how important he was to me, to the comics community. I'm so sorry. Sending condolences to his friends and family. Nathaniel Metcalfe: I worked with @ventswhales for 5 years at @GoshComics Steve was a real pied piper. People flocked around his orbit and he had time for everybody except the Tories and whoever West Ham were playing that week. His relentless positivity and lack of cynicism was infectious. RIP mate. Even today he's made me smile remembering some of the absolutely inedible looking lunches he used to make for himself. He'd boast about how little it had cost him as if he'd won the game by eating an awful looking meal. Sean Azzopardi: Really sad news that Steve Walsh @ventswhales has passed away. He spoke about his illness so it was expected, but still terribly sad. You will be missed, Steve.

You can hear Steven Walsh talk about his life and work, as well as his brain tumour, on this Avery Hill podcast.