Stitch! Best Friends Forever! Spanish Edition Manga Slated for Sept

The Disney Manga Stitch! Best Friends Forever! is getting a Spanish language edition on September 3rd to accompany the English edition

Article Summary Disney Manga Stitch! switches to Spanish with a Sept 3 release.

Stitch! ¡Amigos por Siempre! features fun tales of Stitch in Okinawa.

Perfect for 6+ readers: ISBN 978-1427878410, 176 pages, $10.99 SRP.

TOKYOPOP plans more Spanish manga editions later in the year.

TOKYOPOP is expanding its popular Disney Manga lineup with the release of a first-ever Spanish-language edition for Stitch! Best Friends Forever!, aka Stitch! ¡Amigos por Siempre!, an original story featuring the beloved main character from Disney's ever-popular movie Lilo & Stitch. It will be published in September to complement the English edition, which is currently available from leading retailers and local libraries.

DISNEY MANGA: STITCH! ¡AMIGOS POR SIEMPRE!

By Miho Asada

Print SRP: $10.99 ∙ 176 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427878410 ∙ For Ages 6+ ∙ Available September 3rd

He's blue, he's fluffy, and he's back for more! After crash-landing his spaceship on a Japanese island in Okinawa, Stitch befriends a young girl called Yuna. With fun, mayhem, shenanigans, and a little chaos, Stitch begins to learn what it truly means to be a friend. This manga combines the best stories of Stitch! Izayoi Island! and Stitch! Diary for BFFs!

It's amazing to remember that the original animated movie was released back in 2002, and a lot of kids have since been born who would be discovering the film, then the TV spinoffs, and now, the books, comics, and manga spinoffs ever since. Who can resist a cute, fluffy blue alien that was originally set on mass destruction but softens when he lands on Earth and befriends a lonely orphan girl? It's all about the crazy slapstick shenanigans these two best friends get up to, wreaking total havoc where they go and trying to get away with it. That is their whole thing, and all kids are here for it!

As the market and fanbase for bilingual graphic novel content continue to grow, more Spanish edition manga titles are set for release from TOKYOPOP later this year. Disney Manga: Stitch! ¡Amigos por Siempre! will be out digitally and in print on September 3rd.

