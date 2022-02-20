Strange Academy #16 Preview: Things Get Hoary for Hoggoth

Hoggoth isn't looking so great, and it's all Doctor Voodoo's fault in this preview of Strange Academy #16, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Maybe some temptations or a ball of yarn would cheer him up? Check out the preview below.

Strange Academy #16

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

Character Spotlight Variant Cover by Arthur Adams Variant Cover by TBA It's school dance time! These events can go great or horribly, but even more so when magic is added to the occasion. Who will ask who? Who will find love? And whose heart will be broken?! Another unforgettable issue is here, and you aren't going to want to miss it!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609454701611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609454701621 – STRANGE ACADEMY 16 STEGMAN CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.