Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, Final Fight, Solicits, street fighter

Street Fighter Vs Final Fight in Udon Studios' February 2024 Solicits

Udon Studios will launch Street Fighter Vs Final Fight for Free Comic Book Day, but also have Street Fighter Masters: Akuma Vs Ryu.

Article Summary Udon releases Street Fighter Vs Final Fight for Free Comic Book Day.

Street Fighter Masters: Akuma Vs Ryu hits shelves February 2024.

Expect epic Capcom crossovers with a martial arts twist!

Look out for the Street Fighter Ultimate Art Portfolio this February.

Udon Studios will launch Street Fighter Vs Final Fight in their Free Comic Book Day offering by Chris Sarracini, Joe Ng, Edwin Huang and Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, but also have Street Fighter Masters: Akuma Vs Ryu from Ken Siu-Chong and Kenneth Loh as part of their February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

FCBD 2024 STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC230042

(W) Chris Sarracini (A) Joe Ng, Edwin Huang (A / CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The fighters of two fantastic video game franchises collide in STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT! In this special Capcom crossover issue, the World Warriors come to blows with the heroes of Metro City across multiple eras of fighting game history! It's a martial arts-fueled feud that reaches from the time of the original Final Fight 1, all the way up to the modern day Street Fighter 6!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR A LOH

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC231790

DEC231791 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR B GENZOMAN RYU

DEC231792 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR C GENZOMAN AKUMA

DEC231793 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR D RED BLANK SKET

DEC231794 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: AKUMA VS RYU #1 CVR E 5 COPY INCV

(W) Ken Siu-Chong (A / CA) Kenneth Loh

Street Fighter's ultimate rivalry, Akuma VS Ryu, reaches its final epic conclusion! Both of these tortured World Warriors are at the peak of their power, wielding unimaginable abilities. When the dust settles, only one fighter will be able to plant his feet on the Earth to fight another day…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

PERSONA 4 ARENA ULTIMAX GN VOL 04

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG229075

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Rokuro Saito

The action continues for the united casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4! Yu Narukami, who faces off against the true mastermind behind the tournament… Tohru Adachi, whose life was in danger thanks to a hidden power he held… and Shu Minazuki, who desperately wanted to forge a bond with his foster father Shuji Ikutsuki. When these three meet at the final battlefield, the full truth behind the P-1 Climax will come to light!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

STREET FIGHTER ULTIMATE ART PORTFOLIO SC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUN238068

(W) Udon (A) Arnold Tsang, Panzer, Various (A / CA) Jo Chen

Featuring 20 removable art pieces of your favorite World Warriors! Cover the walls of your personal dojo with classic heroes Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken and Guile, dark villains M.Bison, Vega, Sagat, and Akuma, and modern martial artists like Menat, Juri, Rashid, and F.A.N.G! Illustrated by Jo Chen, Arnold Tsang, Panzer, and more, the Street Fighter Ultimate Art Portfolio is an instant art collection for any fan of the ultimate fighting video game!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!