Suicide Squad: Blaze #3 Preview: Humanity's Last Hope

The Justice League is dead and the killer remains on the loose in this preview of Suicide Squad: Blaze #3, but the bright side is: they've got one of his pubes. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #3
DC Comics
0422DC140
0422DC141 – Suicide Squad: Blaze #3 Valentine De Landro Cover – $6.99
(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell
After the blood-soaked events of last issue, there are no heroes left with the strength to take on the cannibal killer…with the possible exception of, believe it or not, one Michael Van Zandt. But when Michael learns the truth of both the killer's true nature and that of the powers he's been given, humanity might have a lot more to fear than one flying carnivore…
In Shops: 7/5/2022
SRP: $6.99

New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores.

