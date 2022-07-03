Suicide Squad: Blaze #3 Preview: Humanity's Last Hope

The Justice League is dead and the killer remains on the loose in this preview of Suicide Squad: Blaze #3, but the bright side is: they've got one of his pubes. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #3

DC Comics

0422DC140

0422DC141 – Suicide Squad: Blaze #3 Valentine De Landro Cover – $6.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

After the blood-soaked events of last issue, there are no heroes left with the strength to take on the cannibal killer…with the possible exception of, believe it or not, one Michael Van Zandt. But when Michael learns the truth of both the killer's true nature and that of the powers he's been given, humanity might have a lot more to fear than one flying carnivore…

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $6.99

